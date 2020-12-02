 Skip to main content
Smith West

GONZALEZ — Carmen, 94, died November 29, 2020. Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2pm, at Smith West Chapel. Rite of committal at Terrace Gardens to follow. (3)

MOSDAL — Franklin R. “Frank”, 86, Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (4)

Smith Downtown

AMSTUTZ — Larry W., 69, Billings.  Visitation 12-7 p.m. on Thurs., 12-3 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 11 a.m., Fri., 12-4, Elevation Church, 711 4th Ave. N.  Private interment. (4)

ATWOOD — Arlean Jean, 81, Billings. Services Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Saturday December 12 at 1 p.m. (3)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

RACE — Gary L. 82 of Absarokee. Memorial service with military honors to take place in the Summer. Condolences can be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (2)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HERAUF — Alvina,70, of Billings. Private Mass Dec. 4, St. Pius X Church, Interment in Calvary Cemetery. (4)

LEIFERT — Randall ‘Randy’, 60, of Billings. Celebration of life at a later date. (4)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

CATTANEO — John “Ray”, 86, of Billings. No services planned at this time. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillngs.com (2)

BOLETER — Virgil, 83, of Billings. No services are planned at this time, and interment will take place at a later date. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (2)

Heights Family Funeral Home

HALVORSON — Duane, ‘Hal’ 91, of Billings. Cremation. Private family burial later.  In lieu of flowers, consider donation to Riverstone Health Hospice. (2)

MARTIN — Richard, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 3, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Livestream information at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (3) 

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

