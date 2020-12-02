Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

HERAUF — Alvina,70, of Billings. Private Mass Dec. 4, St. Pius X Church, Interment in Calvary Cemetery. (4)

LEIFERT — Randall ‘Randy’, 60, of Billings. Celebration of life at a later date. (4)

No services planned

CATTANEO — John “Ray”, 86, of Billings. No services planned at this time. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillngs.com (2)

BOLETER — Virgil, 83, of Billings. No services are planned at this time, and interment will take place at a later date. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (2)

HALVORSON — Duane, ‘Hal’ 91, of Billings. Cremation. Private family burial later. In lieu of flowers, consider donation to Riverstone Health Hospice. (2)