KRAFT — Frances C., 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3200 Broadwater Ave. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)
FISCHER — Paul Bazel, 66, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. Memorials: Wycliff Bible Translators. (27)
STEWART — Betty Rae, 83, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (27)
BORGEN — Dorothy May, 81, Billings. Memorial Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at the Connection Church 5554 Grand Ave. (27)
ANGEL — Bradley, 24, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (29)
McLAUGHLIN — Mildred, 90, of Billings. A private service has been planned. (27)
DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, MARCH 27, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (27)
ROBERTS — Merrilyn, “Merry”, 95. Rosary 2:30 p.m. and Vigil service 3 p.m., Sunday March 28th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, March 29th, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (29)
CLEVELAND — George W. “Johnny,” 78. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (27)
