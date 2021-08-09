 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

HAMLIN — Janice, Billings.  Funeral service on Tuesday, August 10 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Visitation one hour prior to the service.  Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (10)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

CEBUHAR — Ruth, 92, of Billings. Graveside service Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11:00am. Reception to follow. Obit will be available at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

OWENS — John, 69. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. also at Mortuary. (10)

BUTCHER — Jeffrey, 69. Memorial service 11 am Sat 8/14 at Faith Chapel. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

REBSOM — Alvin “Big Al”, 69, of Billings. Vigil Sun., Aug. 8, 5 pm, Heights Family Funeral Home. Memorial Service Mon., Aug. 9, 11 am, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. To view full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (9)

ENGELHARDT — Clinton, 84, of Huntley. Open House Celebration of Life Reception Mon., Aug. 9, 4-7 pm at Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (9)

Bullis-Mortuary

