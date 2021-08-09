Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

HAMLIN — Janice, Billings. Funeral service on Tuesday, August 10 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (10)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

CEBUHAR — Ruth, 92, of Billings. Graveside service Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11:00am. Reception to follow. Obit will be available at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (11)

OWENS — John, 69. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. also at Mortuary. (10)

BUTCHER — Jeffrey, 69. Memorial service 11 am Sat 8/14 at Faith Chapel. (14)

No Services Planned