Smith West
Smith Downtown
HAMLIN — Janice, Billings. Funeral service on Tuesday, August 10 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (10)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
CEBUHAR — Ruth, 92, of Billings. Graveside service Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11:00am. Reception to follow. Obit will be available at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (11)
OWENS — John, 69. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. also at Mortuary. (10)
BUTCHER — Jeffrey, 69. Memorial service 11 am Sat 8/14 at Faith Chapel. (14)
REBSOM — Alvin “Big Al”, 69, of Billings. Vigil Sun., Aug. 8, 5 pm, Heights Family Funeral Home. Memorial Service Mon., Aug. 9, 11 am, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. To view full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (9)
ENGELHARDT — Clinton, 84, of Huntley. Open House Celebration of Life Reception Mon., Aug. 9, 4-7 pm at Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (9)
