 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

ROUKEMA — Geraldine V., 101, of Billings, passed August 10, 2021. Visitation Friday, August 13, from 4-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside Service Saturday, August 14, 11 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery 1704 Central Ave. (13)

EMERSON — Evelyn Poole, 96, Bearcreek, Funeral service 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21 at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3200 Broadwater Ave., Billings. (13)

Smith Downtown

ROBINSON — Gilbert, 32. Visitation Thursday, Aug. 12, 3-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Friday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (12)

Smith Laurel

KELLISON — Mary Jo, 81, Laurel. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m., Sun, Aug 15 at the Eagle’s Club in Laurel. For full obituary visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (12)  

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

GEORGE — Barbara Edmonds, 85, Billings, Graveside service 12 Noon, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Roscoe Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Roscoe Community Center. (13)

HOWE — Monte Ross, 74, Edgar. Memorial Service will be Sun, Aug 15 from 1-2 p.m. at the Joliet Community Center. (14)

Dahl Funeral

KITTSON — Thomas. Celebration of Life High Noon Friday Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave. (13)

BERNHARDT — Lois Mae, 85, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service to be held at the Laurel City Cemetery. (13)

CHESMORE — Lemuel. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Fri., 523 S. 29th St. Celebration of Life 5 p.m. Fri. Hawthorne Park, UPDATED ADDRESS:1752 Columbine Dr. (13)

ZIMMERER — Salamae. Vigil 7pm Fri Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Sat. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church (14)

LOWREY — William. Celebration of Life Sat 11 a.m. VFW, 4242 State Ave (14)

SULLIVAN — James, 70 of Billings. Cremation has taken place and no services have been planned at this time. (14)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LEGARE — Margory F., 90. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas Catholic Church. (13)

PLATT — Janet L., 72. Funeral services 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (13)

BUTCHER — Jeffrey, 69. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Faith Chapel. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

LUECK — Martin, 92 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service with military honors Fri., Aug. 13, 11 a.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (13)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News