LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings. Service 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 19, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. (6)

DUFFEY — Shirley Jane, 87, formerly of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Mon. 2/7 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon. 2/7 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (7)

HILDERMAN — Sally Jo, 71 of Red Lodge. Services pending. (4)

BJELLAND — Andrew James, “Andy”, 60. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Memorials, Landon’s Legacy, P.O. Box 80542, Billings, MT 59108. (4)

COX — Virginia, 90. Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)

HINES — Audrey Louise, 88. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)

FOX — Olga, 100 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat, Feb 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. (4)

KOCH — Barbara (Bobbie), 76 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat Feb 5 at First Presbyterian Church 2420 13th Street West. Service will be livestreamed on First Presbyterian Church Facebook page. Please visit www.cfgbillings.comfor full obituary. (4)

DAVIS — Edythe, 96 of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (4)

HENDRIX — Joel, 83, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Feb. 5, 1 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church. (5)

