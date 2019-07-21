Smith West
GIRARDOT – Mary Frances “Fran”, 90, of Billings. Private family service. (21)
Smith Downtown
GLASGOW — Mae L., 87, of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. Interment of urn at 4 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (24)
STYGER — Sarah M., 95, of Billings. Visitation 1-4:00 p.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street, on Thursday, July 25. Funeral service followed by reception at 10:30 a.m. at Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill, on Friday, July 26. Interment with military honors follows at 2 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (25)
THORMAHLEN — William "Bill", 84, of Bridger. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., July 25, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. A reception to follow. (25)
Smith Laurel
WALLER — Clarice Ione, 93, of Laurel. Funeral Services will be held July 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Laurel 707 West 3rd, St, Laurel, Interment will be at the Laurel Cemetery following service. (22)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus No services planned
REITER — Diane, 74, of Billings. Viewing Monday, 9 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel with interment to follow in Laurel Cemetery. (22)
GODWIN — Ted P. Funeral 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)
FIELDS — Joan, 87. Private family graveside. Celebration of life, later date. (21)
MCDONALD — Carole, 76 of Billings. Arrangements pending. (21)
BRILZ — Allen, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Service, 11 am, Thurs., July 25, at Michelotti-Sawyers. Open House, 12-3 pm, Hilands Golf Club. (25)
BRANDES — Gordon C., 93, passed away June 10, 2019. No services to be held. (21)
BURTCHETT — John, 79, of Billings. Graveside service with full military honors 1pm Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obituary at www.cfgbillings.com (21)
No services planned
NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)
