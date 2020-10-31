SMART — John A., 72, of Billings. Private family service to be held, and a celebration of life for all family and friends will be announced to take place in May 2021. Memorial donations may be made to Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Ste. B Billings, MT 59105. To view a full obituary, and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (1)