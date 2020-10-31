 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

VORHES — Stacey M., 89, Absarokee. Service pending. (2)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

BURT — Frances, 91. Graveside service 2 p.m. Mon. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (02)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SMART — John A., 72, of Billings. Private family service to be held, and a celebration of life for all family and friends will be announced to take place in May 2021. Memorial donations may be made to Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Ste. B Billings, MT 59105. To view a full obituary, and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (1)

Heights Family Funeral Home

WOODS — Anna, 74, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. Private family services at a later date. View full obit at  www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (31)

GUNN — Harold, 73, of Billings. Private Family Service with military honors. View livestream at 3 p.m., Monday at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (2)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News