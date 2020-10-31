Smith West
Smith Downtown
VORHES — Stacey M., 89, Absarokee. Service pending. (2)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
BURT — Frances, 91. Graveside service 2 p.m. Mon. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (02)
SMART — John A., 72, of Billings. Private family service to be held, and a celebration of life for all family and friends will be announced to take place in May 2021. Memorial donations may be made to Big Sky Senior Services, 935 Lake Elmo Dr. Ste. B Billings, MT 59105. To view a full obituary, and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (1)
WOODS — Anna, 74, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. Private family services at a later date. View full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (31)
GUNN — Harold, 73, of Billings. Private Family Service with military honors. View livestream at 3 p.m., Monday at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (2)
