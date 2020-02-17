Paid notices
Smith West

FISHER — Harry A., 90, Billings. No services per his request. (17)

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel  

BRANSTETTER — Phyllis A., 90, Laurel.  Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel.  Funeral service follows at the church at 11:00 a.m.  Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (17)

SONSTEGAARD — Dorothy R., 94, Laurel. Memorial service to be held at a later date.  (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

STIMPSON — Joyce, 83, Rapelje.  Funeral service at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.  Private interment at Rapelje.  Full details at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)

Dahl Funeral

ANDERSON — Rev. John W., 95, of Billings. Vigil Prayer Service 5:30 pm Sunday; Divine Liturgy 8 am, Funeral Service 10 am Monday, all at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DOWNS — Jim, 83. Vigil 7 PM Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 AM Fri at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HOFFERBER — Theodora, 80, of Billings.  Viewing 8-12  Feb. 18 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery.  Graveside service at 1 pm Laurel Public Cemetery. (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

