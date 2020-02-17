Smith West

FISHER — Harry A., 90, Billings. No services per his request. (17)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

BRANSTETTER — Phyllis A., 90, Laurel. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Funeral service follows at the church at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (17)

SONSTEGAARD — Dorothy R., 94, Laurel. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

STIMPSON — Joyce, 83, Rapelje. Funeral service at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Private interment at Rapelje. Full details at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)