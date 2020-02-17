Smith West
FISHER — Harry A., 90, Billings. No services per his request. (17)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
BRANSTETTER — Phyllis A., 90, Laurel. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel. Funeral service follows at the church at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (17)
SONSTEGAARD — Dorothy R., 94, Laurel. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (17)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
You have free articles remaining.
STIMPSON — Joyce, 83, Rapelje. Funeral service at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Private interment at Rapelje. Full details at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)
ANDERSON — Rev. John W., 95, of Billings. Vigil Prayer Service 5:30 pm Sunday; Divine Liturgy 8 am, Funeral Service 10 am Monday, all at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (17)
DOWNS — Jim, 83. Vigil 7 PM Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 AM Fri at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (21)
HOFFERBER — Theodora, 80, of Billings. Viewing 8-12 Feb. 18 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Graveside service at 1 pm Laurel Public Cemetery. (18)
No services planned
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.