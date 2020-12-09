 Skip to main content
Smith West

BIRD CASILLAS — Annette Rose, 72, of Billings passed Dec. 3, 2020. Visitation 12-5 p.m. Tues. Dec. 8, 2020 at Smith Chapel West. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Wed. Dec. 9, 2020 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (9)

Smith Downtown

ALBO — Frankie L., 76, of Billings, passed Dec. 4, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Thurs., Dec. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown. (9)

ATWOOD — Arlean Jean, 81, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday December 12th, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 South 27th Street. Visitation to start Wednesday December 9th. (12)

SCHMIDT — Anthony “Tony”, 67, died Dec. 7, no services are planned at this time. (9)

Smith Laurel

TURCOTTE — Genevieve Barclay, 102, Billings formerly of Laurel and Wibaux, MT. Private family service will be Dec. 10th, at 11 a.m., live-stream www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass?  Burial Laurel Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday Dec 9th from 3 p.m. -7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel. (10)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

THILL — Keith, 62, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life is planned for next spring. (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOYER — Paul, 93. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Dec 15 at Yellowstone Country Club. (15)

BROWN — David Ian, 37. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. A funeral service for family and close friends will be held Friday. (11)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HOWARD — Milton Sr., 97, of Dillon. Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service will be held at a later date (10)

EBEL — Wanda, 79, of Billings. Family funeral to be held on Friday Dec. 11 at St. Pius, livestream will be available at www.stpiusxblgs.org. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

