Smith West

STAPP — Shirley Kay, 80, of Billings Passed Dec. 12, 2021 Memorial Service at Faith Chapel Jan. 8 2022 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. (19)

McKINNON — Lane Jacob, 46, of Billings, Services Pending with Cremation to follow. (20)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

MUS — Patricia, 60, of Billings. Memorial Service Saturday, Dec. 18 2021, 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, reception to follow. (18)

ROWE — James, 86, of Billings and Culbertson, MT. Cremation. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2022 in Culbertson, MT. (20)