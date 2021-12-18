 Skip to main content
Smith West

STAPP — Shirley Kay, 80, of Billings Passed Dec. 12, 2021 Memorial Service at Faith Chapel Jan. 8 2022 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. (19)

McKINNON — Lane Jacob, 46, of Billings, Services Pending with Cremation to follow. (20)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

MUS — Patricia, 60, of Billings. Memorial Service Saturday, Dec. 18 2021, 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, reception to follow. (18)

ROWE — James, 86, of Billings and Culbertson, MT. Cremation. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2022 in Culbertson, MT. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

REXFORD — Barbara, 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Faith Chapel. (18)

KEHM — Edwin John, 92. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (18)

BERNHARDT — Lois M., 88. Memorial service pending for spring 2022. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

