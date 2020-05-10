Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned. 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

CLOUGH — Larry Neal, 72. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (14)

MALLOW — Paul, 92. Private graveside with additional services be held at later date. (11)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned.

Heights Family Funeral Home

LELAND — James “Jim”, 82 of Billings. Cremation. See obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (10)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

