KEISER — Gayle Elaine, 79, Billings. Private graveside service. (17)
SALSBURY — Peggy D., 71, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Sat., Sept. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (19)
JOHNSON — Robert Alvin “Al”, 92, Visitation 12-2 p.m., Sunday, 9-20, at Smith West Chapel. Private family graveside service.
BRAKKE — William, “Bill”, 83, Memorial service Friday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Stillwater. Memorials may be given to Faith Evangelical Helping Hands. (17)
MILLS — Bobby, 85, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)
SROCZYNSKI — Candice, 66. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (19)
BJELLAND — Richard, 85. Funeral noon Sat. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (19)
GATES — Janice, 65, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m. Sunday October 4 at the Red Door Lounge. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)
McCULLOCH — Scott, 61 of Billings. Full obit to appear in Sunday’s paper. View obit online or leave condolences at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (19)
MORALES — Ana, 65 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 6 p.m., Sat., Sept. 19 at 1st Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (19)
TOTH — Paul, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Arrangements pending for memorial service. (17)
KELLER — Benard “Benny", funeral mass St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Fri. at 11 a.m. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (17)
