 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

KEISER — Gayle Elaine, 79, Billings. Private graveside service. (17)

Smith Downtown

SALSBURY — Peggy D., 71, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Sat.,  Sept. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (19)

JOHNSON — Robert Alvin “Al”, 92, Visitation 12-2 p.m., Sunday, 9-20, at Smith West Chapel. Private family graveside service. 

BRAKKE — William, “Bill”, 83, Memorial service Friday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Stillwater. Memorials may be given to Faith Evangelical Helping Hands. (17)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

MILLS  — Bobby, 85, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SROCZYNSKI — Candice, 66. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (19)

BJELLAND — Richard, 85. Funeral noon Sat. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GATES  — Janice, 65, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m. Sunday October 4 at the Red Door Lounge.  For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

McCULLOCH — Scott, 61 of Billings. Full obit to appear in Sunday’s paper. View obit online or leave condolences at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (19)

MORALES  — Ana, 65 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 6 p.m., Sat., Sept. 19 at 1st Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (19)

TOTH — Paul, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Arrangements pending for memorial service. (17)

Bullis-Mortuary

KELLER — Benard “Benny", funeral mass St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Fri. at 11 a.m. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (17)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News