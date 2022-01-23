Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
HAUGAN — Donna M, 80, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Sat, Jan. 29 at New Hope of the Nazarene, 25 Hilltop Rd. (27)
MOATS — Robyn Marie Rehard, 56, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 29, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. (29)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BELGARDE — Verlin, 90, of Billings. Memorial Mass planned for Spring 2022. (23)
No Services Planned
CATES — Jerry “Butch”, 75,of Billings. Cremation. Family services at a later date. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (23)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.