Smith West

Smith Downtown

HAUGAN — Donna M, 80, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Sat, Jan. 29 at New Hope of the Nazarene, 25 Hilltop Rd. (27)

MOATS —  Robyn Marie Rehard, 56, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 29, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. (29)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

BELGARDE — Verlin, 90, of Billings. Memorial Mass planned for Spring 2022. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

CATES — Jerry “Butch”, 75,of Billings. Cremation. Family services at a later date. For full obituary please visit  www.cfgbillings.com. (23)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

