 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown

POSEY — Laura Cayleen, 51, Billings.Memorial Service, 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27th at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (27)

RODRIGUEZ — Jerry, 67, died Jan. 19. Memorial service will be Saturday, February 13, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (28)

Smith Laurel

BRATHOLE — Joyce Farrow, 77, Laurel. Services to be held at a later date. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (28)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned.

Smith Columbus Chapel

 No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

BRATSKY — Jared Lane Bratsky, 42, of Bozeman, passed away December 30, 2020. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30th, Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road, Billings. Live streamed  https://boxcast.tv/view/jared-bratsky-memorial-fskuz3tqir7huco3kjvu. (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KIMMERY— Donna, 82. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Tue. at mortuary. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Service livestreamed at www.michelottisawyers.com. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HOFFERBER — Judith ‘Judy’ 79, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Faith Chapel in the Broadwater Entrance. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (29). 

BROWN — Cayden, 25, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Sat. Jan. 30 at the Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus), 2216 Grand Avenue. (27)

MERTEN — Mary, 82, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (27)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned.

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News