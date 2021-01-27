Smith West
No services planned.
Smith Downtown
POSEY — Laura Cayleen, 51, Billings.Memorial Service, 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27th at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (27)
RODRIGUEZ — Jerry, 67, died Jan. 19. Memorial service will be Saturday, February 13, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (28)
Smith Laurel
BRATHOLE — Joyce Farrow, 77, Laurel. Services to be held at a later date. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (28)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned.
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
BRATSKY — Jared Lane Bratsky, 42, of Bozeman, passed away December 30, 2020. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30th, Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road, Billings. Live streamed https://boxcast.tv/view/jared-bratsky-memorial-fskuz3tqir7huco3kjvu. (27)
KIMMERY— Donna, 82. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Tue. at mortuary. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Service livestreamed at www.michelottisawyers.com. (27)
HOFFERBER — Judith ‘Judy’ 79, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Faith Chapel in the Broadwater Entrance. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (29).
BROWN — Cayden, 25, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Sat. Jan. 30 at the Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus), 2216 Grand Avenue. (27)
MERTEN — Mary, 82, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (27)
No services planned.
No services planned.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.