Smith West

REESE — Lillian, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 3 p.m. Fri., Jan. 31, at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St West. (31)

PEREZCHICA — Debbie, 65, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Sat., Feb. 1, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (1)

Smith Downtown 

LINNEY-RUMBOLD — Raymond Lee "Raylee", 32, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (1)

SCHMALZ — David W., 68, of Ballantine passed Jan. 25. Viewing Mon., Feb. 3  1-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. all at Smith Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. Funeral Tues., Feb. 4 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln. Billings. Burial Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (2)

Smith Laurel  

REITLER — Ronald D., 61, Laurel.  Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. in Laurel. (31)

ALT — Eleanor E., 98, Laurel.  Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St. in Laurel. Interment precedes the service, 10 a.m. Rockvale Cemetery. Reception at church. (3)

LEHMAN — David Brent, 65, Laurel.  Memorial service 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street in Laurel.  Cremation. (1)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

GOOD — Brunhilde Augusta, 90 of Red Lodge, formerly of Carmel, CA. Private family service. (1)

MACNAMARA — Shirley J., Age 94,of Red Lodge. Private family services. (1)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BAKER —  Margie, 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Holy Cross. (31)

ANDERSON — Kathryn “Kathy”, 93, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (1)

WEBER — Skyleur T., 32, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Crystal Lounge.  Please wear favorite football jerseys. (2)

DRINKWALTER — Leta, 88, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wed., Feb. 5, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)

MOGAN — Barbara “Carol,” 76, of Billings. Private family services. (31)

KUNNEMANN — Delbert, 90, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday King of Glory Lutheran Church. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)

HENNING — Tiffany, 30,  of Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Monday Atonement Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (3)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GEERTZ — Coltin, 16. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MATTHEWS —  G. Hubert ‘Hu’, 89, of Billings. Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday at Highgate Senior Living, 3980 Parkhill Dr. (1)

JOHANSON — Brandi, 64, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Living Water Church, 711 Central Ave. (1)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 MURPHY — Mary, 60 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Fri., Jan. 31, 11 a.m. St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. (31)

MASSEY — Teresa, 65 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Feb. 1, 2020, 1 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. (1)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

