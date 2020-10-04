 Skip to main content
Smith West

VIETMEIER — Dale L. 89, Billings, Services Pending. (5)

Smith Downtown

DORVALL — Mary J., 87, passed away Sept. 29, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Rockvale Cemetery. (4)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

COLE — Florence, 92, of Red Lodge. Memorial Services at a later date. (4)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

SNYDER — John L., 91, of Billings and formerly of California. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (5)

BULLTAIL — Grant J., 80, of Crow Agency. Graveside Service pending. (5)

SCANLAN — Grace L., of Billings, formerly of Livingston. Private family service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Livingston. (5)

BACKBONE — Darlene, 70. Graveside service pending.  (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KRAFT — Edward, 81. Services pending. (4)

PEIL — Lyle John, 80. Services pending. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

TOTH — Paul, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service with military honors 11 a.m., Mon., Oct. 5 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (5)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

