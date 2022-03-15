 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

DIAZ — Mary, 94, of Billings. Visitation Thursday 10 a.m - 5 p.m. & Friday 10 a.m. - 4.p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Both services at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HINMAN — Karen A., 78. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (16)

SWEENEY — John D., 75. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. Reception, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Petroleum Club. (15)

KESSLER — Sandra G. “Sandi,” 86. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

HOGAN — Bertha Hogan, funeral mass Wed. at 10 a.m. St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial held at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Cemetery. Rosary will be recited Tues. At 3 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. (15)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These former race horses are set to become therapy animals after retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News