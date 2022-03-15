DIAZ — Mary, 94, of Billings. Visitation Thursday 10 a.m - 5 p.m. & Friday 10 a.m. - 4.p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Both services at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)