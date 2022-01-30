No Services Planned

SLETTA — David Lee, 78, of Billings. Vigil Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Wednesday, Feb. 2, 12 p.m. (2)

FETCH — Joseph, Jr., 83, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (30)

NICHOLS — Barry J., 65, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. (31)

NORDSTOG — Lois Ann, 91, of Billings. Visitation Sat 1/29 4-8pm Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Sun 1/30 6pm St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Funeral Mass Mon 1/31 Noon St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (31)

OLDENBURG — Lynn, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service at later date. Burial of ashes in Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)

CROFF — Clayton, 91, Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service March 26 more details follow. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (30)