 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

FAVERO — Donald Dominic, 86, of Billings. Private family service and burial planned.  A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. (30)

LOUGHNEY — Dorothy L. 81 of Roberts. Memorial service on Feb 4 at 11 a.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel with reception to follow at the same location. Full obit to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (30)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

SLETTA — David Lee, 78, of Billings. Vigil Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Wednesday, Feb. 2, 12 p.m. (2)

FETCH — Joseph, Jr., 83, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (30)

NICHOLS — Barry J., 65, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. (31)

NORDSTOG — Lois Ann, 91, of Billings. Visitation Sat 1/29 4-8pm Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Sun 1/30 6pm St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Funeral Mass Mon 1/31 Noon St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (31)

OLDENBURG — Lynn, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service at later date. Burial of ashes in Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

CROFF  — Clayton, 91, Billings. Cremation.  Memorial Service March 26 more details follow. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (30)

SCHAFF — Sharon, 82, Billings. Cremation.  Memorial service will be held at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (30)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News