Smith West
LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
FAVERO — Donald Dominic, 86, of Billings. Private family service and burial planned. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. (30)
LOUGHNEY — Dorothy L. 81 of Roberts. Memorial service on Feb 4 at 11 a.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel with reception to follow at the same location. Full obit to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (30)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
SLETTA — David Lee, 78, of Billings. Vigil Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Wednesday, Feb. 2, 12 p.m. (2)
FETCH — Joseph, Jr., 83, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. (30)
NICHOLS — Barry J., 65, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. (31)
NORDSTOG — Lois Ann, 91, of Billings. Visitation Sat 1/29 4-8pm Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Sun 1/30 6pm St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Funeral Mass Mon 1/31 Noon St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (31)
OLDENBURG — Lynn, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service at later date. Burial of ashes in Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)
No Services Planned
CROFF — Clayton, 91, Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service March 26 more details follow. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (30)
SCHAFF — Sharon, 82, Billings. Cremation. Memorial service will be held at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (30)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
