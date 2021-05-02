 Skip to main content
Smith West

SHEPARD — Lorraine Skalsky, 94, Billings. Funeral Service pending. (2)

Smith Downtown

BANDEROB — Barbara Hurst, 86, passed November 13, 2020. Memorial Service Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St Cyril and Methodius Church in Ballantine. (02)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SCHUMACHER — John, 89, of Billings. Gathering 7 p.m. Tues., May 4 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors Wed., May 5 at 10 a.m. Holy Cross Cemetery. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

STOREY — Kai, 17, of Shepherd. Services pending. (2)

Bullis-Mortuary

