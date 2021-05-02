Smith West
SHEPARD — Lorraine Skalsky, 94, Billings. Funeral Service pending. (2)
Smith Downtown
BANDEROB — Barbara Hurst, 86, passed November 13, 2020. Memorial Service Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St Cyril and Methodius Church in Ballantine. (02)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
SCHUMACHER — John, 89, of Billings. Gathering 7 p.m. Tues., May 4 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors Wed., May 5 at 10 a.m. Holy Cross Cemetery. (5)
STOREY — Kai, 17, of Shepherd. Services pending. (2)
