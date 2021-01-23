 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown

STYGER — Maurice E., 99, Billings. Visitation 1-7 p.m., Saturday, January 23rd at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 24th at Parkhill Church, 1707 Parkhill. Interment Monday, January 25th at 10 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (24)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STEWART — Jerome Robert, 82, of Red Lodge. Private family scattering in the Spring. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

 No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

KIMMERY— Donna, 82. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Tue at mortuary. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (27)

FRY — Mark, 64. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 1 p.m. Tue. at Atonement Lutheran Church. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SEAL—LeVern, 84, of Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday Jan. 24 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Family services 11 a.m. Monday, Interment Mountview Cemetery. Reception 2-6 p.m. at National Auction 3625 S. 56th Street West. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)

HOKLIN  — Donna, 90, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held in the Summer of 2021. A full obituary will be posted at www.cfgbillings.com, so please check back on the website (24)

Heights Family Funeral Home

McFARREN — Gladys, 75, of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 23, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. View livestream and obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (23)

WILSON — John, 62, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24 at Harvest Church, Billings Heights. (24)

VERHASSELT — Ryly, 12, of Billings. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 23, 10 a.m. at Faith Chapel. View livestream or leave condolences at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (23)

MORRIS — Kerri, 60 of Billings. Memorial Service Sun., Jan. 24, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (24)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

