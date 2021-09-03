 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

VOGEL — Emelia Katherine, 89, Billings, Memorial Service 10 am Saturday, September 4, at St John Lutheran Church, 417 W 9th St., Laurel.  Internment following at Laurel Cemetery. (4)

LAMBERT — Stephanie Marie, 40, Ballantine. Cremation with services pending. (3) 

Smith Laurel

HILTABRAND — Michael, 66, Laurel. A Celebration of Life will be held 12-3 p.m., Sat., Sept. 4 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 313 W Main St, Laurel. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (3)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STEVENSON — George William, 84, of Bridger. Family services pending. (4)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

HEINE — Jim, 85. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri. at Mountview Cemetery. (3)

GUSTIN — Dorothy, 92. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (3)

CUSHING — Marlene Doerr, 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment, Mountview Cemetery. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MILLER — Walter D., 85, of Billings. Retired Captain of the Montana Highway Patrol, passed away August 26, 2021. Memorial service was held at Morning Star. (4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

LEE — Ardis, 80, Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat. Sept. 4 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read an obituary and leave condolences for the family. (4)

HJORTH — Lynette, 59, of Billings. Viewing 9:30-11 a.m., funeral 11 a.m. Fri. Sept. 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Lane. Burial to follow at Shepherd Cemetery. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family (3)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

