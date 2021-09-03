No Services Planned

HEINE — Jim, 85. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri. at Mountview Cemetery. (3)

GUSTIN — Dorothy, 92. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (3)

CUSHING — Marlene Doerr, 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment, Mountview Cemetery. (4)

MILLER — Walter D., 85, of Billings. Retired Captain of the Montana Highway Patrol, passed away August 26, 2021. Memorial service was held at Morning Star. (4)

LEE — Ardis, 80, Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat. Sept. 4 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read an obituary and leave condolences for the family. (4)