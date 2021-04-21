LAWVER — Kurt, 56, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thurs. Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery, in Laurel. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com . (22)

MUESSIG — Ralph, 68, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday April 24 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, and a reception will follow at the American Legion Post 4. To leave condolences for the family and view a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)