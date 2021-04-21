 Skip to main content
Smith West

BERNHARDT — Carol, 76, died February 4. Memorial service Thursday, April 22 at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park at 10 a.m. (21)

DILLEY — Richard, 78, Visitation Thursday, April 22 at Smith West Chapel, 4-7 p.m. Graveside service Friday, April 23 at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Reception at Smith West Chapel following service. (21)

Smith Downtown

DICK — Marian Wittman, 87, Huntley. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24th, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th Street. Urn interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (24)

Smith Laurel

STRECK — Jane M, 92, of Laurel. Visitation, Tues Apr 20, 4-6 p.m, Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside Service, Wed. April 21, 1 p.m., Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)

METZGER — Lenora M., 89, formerly of Park City. Memorial service pending for a later date. (22)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

HEDRICK — Paul “Corky”, 87, Reed Point. Memorial Service Sat, Apr 24 at 11 a.m., Absarokee High School. Hot Cake Reception to immediately follow. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22) 

Dahl Funeral

HARRIS — Kathleen, 83 of Billings, viewing Tuesday 10-8 p.m., service Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (21)

SOTT — Tiffany, 34, along with infant daughter Carmella Hinebauch of Billings, viewing Friday 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Burial at Huntley Cemetery (24).

Michelotti-Sawyers

FICEK — Gilbert, “Gil”, 81. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Mary Queen of Peace. Military Honors, Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)

PETERSON — Loyce, 65. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri at First Presbyterian Church. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LAWVER — Kurt, 56, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thurs. Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery, in Laurel. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (22)

MUESSIG  — Ralph, 68, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday April 24 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, and a reception will follow at the American Legion Post 4. To leave condolences for the family and view a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

BIG LAKE — Jr., funeral service Thurs. at 11 a.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. burial in Fairview Cemetery. Rosary Wed. 3 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. (21)

