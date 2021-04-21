Smith West
BERNHARDT — Carol, 76, died February 4. Memorial service Thursday, April 22 at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park at 10 a.m. (21)
DILLEY — Richard, 78, Visitation Thursday, April 22 at Smith West Chapel, 4-7 p.m. Graveside service Friday, April 23 at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Reception at Smith West Chapel following service. (21)
Smith Downtown
DICK — Marian Wittman, 87, Huntley. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24th, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th Street. Urn interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (24)
Smith Laurel
STRECK — Jane M, 92, of Laurel. Visitation, Tues Apr 20, 4-6 p.m, Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside Service, Wed. April 21, 1 p.m., Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)
METZGER — Lenora M., 89, formerly of Park City. Memorial service pending for a later date. (22)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
HEDRICK — Paul “Corky”, 87, Reed Point. Memorial Service Sat, Apr 24 at 11 a.m., Absarokee High School. Hot Cake Reception to immediately follow. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
HARRIS — Kathleen, 83 of Billings, viewing Tuesday 10-8 p.m., service Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (21)
SOTT — Tiffany, 34, along with infant daughter Carmella Hinebauch of Billings, viewing Friday 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Burial at Huntley Cemetery (24).
FICEK — Gilbert, “Gil”, 81. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Mary Queen of Peace. Military Honors, Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)
PETERSON — Loyce, 65. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri at First Presbyterian Church. (23)
LAWVER — Kurt, 56, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thurs. Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery, in Laurel. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (22)
MUESSIG — Ralph, 68, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday April 24 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, and a reception will follow at the American Legion Post 4. To leave condolences for the family and view a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)
No Services Planned
BIG LAKE — Jr., funeral service Thurs. at 11 a.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. burial in Fairview Cemetery. Rosary Wed. 3 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel. (21)
