Smith West

FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 4th Ave North. (25)

DEINES — Helen Miller, 96, of Billings. Visitation Monday, Sept 27th from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM, both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

TERRY — Constance (Connie) Agnes, 95, of Billings. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday September 28, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1935 Avenue B, Billings, MT at 11 a.m. with a light lunch to follow afterwards. (25)

Smith Downtown

CRAWFORD — Randall Scott "Randy," 64, Park City. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sept. 25, at Columbus High School Gym. Reception to follow at Hensley Creek Hanger. (25)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned