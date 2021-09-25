 Skip to main content
Paid notices
Smith West

FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 4th Ave North. (25)

DEINES — Helen Miller, 96, of Billings.  Visitation Monday, Sept 27th from 2-5 p.m.  Funeral Service Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM, both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W.  Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

TERRY — Constance (Connie) Agnes, 95, of Billings. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday September 28, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1935 Avenue B, Billings, MT at 11 a.m. with a light lunch to follow afterwards. (25)

Smith Downtown

CRAWFORD — Randall Scott "Randy," 64, Park City. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sept. 25, at Columbus High School Gym. Reception to follow at Hensley Creek Hanger. (25)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

GAUTHIER — Dennis W., 63, Columbus. Memorial Service will be 12 p.m., Sun., Sept. 26 at the Columbus High School Gym. For full obituary visit    www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)

Dahl Funeral

McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Rosary 6 p.m., Sept. 27 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, interment at Holy Cross. (28)

McQUILLAN — James "Jimmy", 85, of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of life 12 - 4 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at the Zimmerman Center located at Pioneer Park. (25)

LOGAN — Maria, 61, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life is planned. (27)

KIEDROWSKI — Jean. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Mon., Oct. 4 Laurel Cemetery (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STEWART — Roberta, 75. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (29)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

BRIEN — Merri, funeral service Mon. at 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (25)

