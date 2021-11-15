Smith West
MILKS — Benny Lee, 81, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. on Tues, Nov. 16 at Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (16)
HOLLIDAY — Chonita A., 72, Billings. Visitation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. Nov. 15, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tues. Nov. 16, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (16)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
LEICHNER — Wayne Douglas “Doc”, 81, Laurel. Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m., Wed, Nov 17 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. Inurnment in Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (16)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
BELCHER — Eva L. 87 of Bridger. Graveside service on November 17, 2021 at 11ba.m. at Bridger Cemetery. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (16)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
TAYLOR — Lorena, 89 of Billings. Rosary on 11/24 at 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass at St. Pius X 11/26 at 11 a.m. (15)
STROUF — Thomas Lee, 60. Services 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17th, Michelotti-Sawyers. (17)
CHOUINARD — Claire, 91. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (15)
SCOTT — Jeannie, 80. Memorial mass to be held at a future date. (17)
No Services Planned
GEORGE — Howard W., of Worden, died Nov. 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be planned for next year, possibly on his birthday. Burial will be at the Roscoe Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)
No Services Planned
