TAYLOR — Lorena, 89 of Billings. Rosary on 11/24 at 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass at St. Pius X 11/26 at 11 a.m. (15)

GEORGE — Howard W., of Worden, died Nov. 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be planned for next year, possibly on his birthday. Burial will be at the Roscoe Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)