 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

BAYNE – Alma, 88, of Billings, Memorial service Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11am at Smith Downtown Chapel. (26)

BRENDT-SANCHEZ – Dalton, 27, of Billings, Visitation Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27, 8am to 6pm at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, Aug. 28, 11am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Interment in Huntley Cemetery. (27)

HALE- Verlin C., 85, Shepherd.  Graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus.  Reception follows at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)

Smith Laurel

FRANK – Mildred Wegner, 94, Park City. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Wed, Aug 25 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Sat, Aug 28 at St John’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. For full obituary visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (26)

KING – Bernice “Bunny”, 92, Laurel. For full obituary, visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (28)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DROBNY— Athena Celeste, 59 of Red Lodge. Memorial service arrangements are pending. (26)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

PROPP - Harold, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service Fri 2pm Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BULLER — Thomas J., 73, of Red Lodge. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Agnes Church, Red Lodge. (27)

DUKE — James, 83. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, New Life Church . Burial 2 p.m. Thursday, Rockvale Cemetery. (26)

HOLICK - Roger, 81. Arrangements pending. (26) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MOORE - Elaine, 77, of Billings Memorial service Saturday September 18th at 11am at New hope Church of the Nazerene.  Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (28)

CRAWFORD - Ryan, 24, Billings. Passed away August 22, 2021. A gathering for friends and family to be announced at a later date. (27)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News