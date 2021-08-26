Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

BAYNE – Alma, 88, of Billings, Memorial service Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11am at Smith Downtown Chapel. (26)

BRENDT-SANCHEZ – Dalton, 27, of Billings, Visitation Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27, 8am to 6pm at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, Aug. 28, 11am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Interment in Huntley Cemetery. (27)

HALE- Verlin C., 85, Shepherd. Graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus. Reception follows at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)

Smith Laurel