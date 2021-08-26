Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
BAYNE – Alma, 88, of Billings, Memorial service Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11am at Smith Downtown Chapel. (26)
BRENDT-SANCHEZ – Dalton, 27, of Billings, Visitation Thursday and Friday, Aug. 26 and 27, 8am to 6pm at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, Aug. 28, 11am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Interment in Huntley Cemetery. (27)
HALE- Verlin C., 85, Shepherd. Graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus. Reception follows at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)
Smith Laurel
FRANK – Mildred Wegner, 94, Park City. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Wed, Aug 25 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Sat, Aug 28 at St John’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (26)
KING – Bernice “Bunny”, 92, Laurel. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (28)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
DROBNY— Athena Celeste, 59 of Red Lodge. Memorial service arrangements are pending. (26)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
PROPP - Harold, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service Fri 2pm Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)
BULLER — Thomas J., 73, of Red Lodge. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Agnes Church, Red Lodge. (27)
DUKE — James, 83. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, New Life Church . Burial 2 p.m. Thursday, Rockvale Cemetery. (26)
HOLICK - Roger, 81. Arrangements pending. (26)
MOORE - Elaine, 77, of Billings Memorial service Saturday September 18th at 11am at New hope Church of the Nazerene. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (28)
CRAWFORD - Ryan, 24, Billings. Passed away August 22, 2021. A gathering for friends and family to be announced at a later date. (27)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
