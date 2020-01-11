{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

DOWNIE — Carrie Dee, 78, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1000 Wicks Lane. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens, casket open one hour prior to service at church.  (11)

NESS  —  DeWayne, 70, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. (13)

Smith Laurel  

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DIMICH — Leslie, 68, Red Lodge, Memorial Service Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m. at Red Lodge High School gym. (12)

Smith Columbus Chapel

HOUGHTON — Harold, 79, Columbus. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11, at Columbus Middle School Gym. (11)

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

VANDELINDER — Shari, 50. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan 11, Michelotti-Sawyers (11)

POWERS — A. Pauline, 84. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 11, Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)

CAREY — Mary, 98. Services 1 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (13)

BURROWS — Casey, 18. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thurs., Jan 16, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (16)

BROWN — Emma. Service arrangements pending. (11)

ANDRICK — Helen, 83. No services planned. (11)

SPRING — Beatrice J., 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. (17)

HELMER — M. Thomas, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, First Presbyterian Church. (18)

BROWN — Emma, 62. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tue at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

STEVENSON — Janet, 70 of Billings, Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, 12 p.m. Christ Evangelical and Reformed Church, Hardin MT. (11) 

MADDEN — Mary,  96 of Billings. Funeral service Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Terrace Gardens. (11)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

