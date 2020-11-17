Smith West

BOHL — Rosezella L., 74, of Billings, passed Nov. 12, 2020. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 at Smith West Chapel. Mass 11 a.m. Fri., November 20, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (18)

Smith Downtown

DALKE — Gottlieb Henry, Jr., 93, of Billings, passed Nov. 13, 2020. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Graveside 12:30 p.m. Fri., Nov. 20, 2020 Bridger Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. (18)

BANDEROB — Barbara Hurst, 86, of Worden, passed Nov. 13, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. (17)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

PLAINFEATHER — Millie, 67, of Pryor. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Pryor Cemetery. (17)