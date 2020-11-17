 Skip to main content
Smith West

BOHL — Rosezella L., 74, of Billings, passed Nov. 12, 2020. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 at Smith West Chapel. Mass 11 a.m. Fri., November 20, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (18)

Smith Downtown

DALKE — Gottlieb Henry, Jr., 93, of Billings, passed Nov. 13, 2020. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Graveside 12:30 p.m. Fri., Nov. 20, 2020 Bridger Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. (18)

BANDEROB — Barbara Hurst, 86, of Worden, passed Nov. 13, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. (17)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

PLAINFEATHER — Millie, 67, of Pryor. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Pryor Cemetery. (17)

LITTLE OWL SR. — Larry, 83, of Crow Agency. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Crow Revival Center. Interment in Crow Agency Cemetery. (18)

CUNNINGHAM — Kim, 67, of Billings. No services due to COVID gathering restrictions. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FEENEY — John Thomas “The Great”, 77, of Billings. John passed away November 12, 2020 from COVID-19. No services planned at this time (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

FISCUS — Clayton, 84, of Billings. Visitation, Wed, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home and Thurs. at church prior to service. Funeral, 11 a.m., Thurs. 11/19, New Life Church. Graveside, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery. Service livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (19)

Bullis-Mortuary

  No services planned

