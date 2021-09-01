KINKADE — Keith, 80. Funeral arrangements are pending. (2)

MILLER - Walter D., 85 of Billings. Retired Captain of the Montana Highway Patrol, passed away August 26, 2021. Memorial service was held at Morning Star. (4)

NAGLICH — Sheila, 70, of Billings. Memorial service Sun., Sept. 5, 2 p.m. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (1)

BIRDHAT — Irma, funeral services Fri. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Birdhat Family Cemetery in Pryor. (1)

COLSTAD — Beverly, memorial services Sat. At 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (1)