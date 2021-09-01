 Skip to main content
FARNSWORTH — Mary Margaret, 78, Billings. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 2, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3595 Monad Rd. Visitation 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. prior to service. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery. (2)

WALTER — Elva M., 81, Billings.  Memorial service Sept. 2, 2021, 11 a.m., at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St.  Cremation. (2)

Smith Downtown

JENSEN — Kaitlin, 38, Billings, visitation Thurs, Sept. 2, 4-6 p.m. Memorial service Wed, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (1)

MILLER, Jr. — Charles E. "Charley," 63, Billings. Private service planned. (1)

VOGEL — Emelia Katherine, 89, Billings, Memorial Service 10 a.m. Saturday, September 4, at St John Lutheran Church, 417 W 9th St., Laurel.  Internment following at Laurel Cemetery. (4)

Smith Laurel

WESTERN — Robert Edward, 84, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Fri, Sept 3 at United Methodist Church in Laurel. Obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (2)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

BETTISE- Patrick, 64 of Billings, Celebration of Life on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. at Knight of Columbus Hall. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WEAVER — James “Jim,” 71. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Chapel. (2)

CUSHING — Marlene A., 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)

HEINE — Jim, 85. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri at Mountview Cemetery. (3)

NESSAN — Betty, 86. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Mountview Cemetery. (2)

GUSTIN — Dorothy, 92. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (3)

CUSHING — Marlene Doerr, 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment, Mountview Cemetery. (4)

KINKADE — Keith, 80. Funeral arrangements are pending. (2) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MILLER - Walter D., 85 of Billings. Retired Captain of the Montana Highway Patrol, passed away August 26, 2021. Memorial service was held at Morning Star. (4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

NAGLICH — Sheila, 70, of Billings. Memorial service Sun., Sept. 5, 2 p.m. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (1)

Bullis-Mortuary

BIRDHAT — Irma, funeral services Fri. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Birdhat Family Cemetery in Pryor. (1)

COLSTAD — Beverly, memorial services Sat. At 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (1)

