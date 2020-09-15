 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

KRAFT — Alexander, 96, of Billings, passed Sept. 12, 2020. Visitation Wed., Sept. 16 from 1-5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Graveside service Thurs., Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens with military honors. (16)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SMITH — Gladys, 96, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)

FRANZEN — Patricia, 89, formerly of Medora, N.D., passed away September 10, 2020 in Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday September 17 at Buffalo Gap Guest Ranch in Sentinel Butte, N.D. Burial to follow at Medora Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (16)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

SHANE — Howard, funeral service Tues. at 10 a.m. Crow Agency Grandstands burial, Shane Family Cemetery Benjamin Big Man graveside service Wed at 10 a.m. Crow Agency Cemetery. (15)

