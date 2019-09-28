{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

ZIEGLER — Viola Mae, 95, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 28, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Reception to follow. Visitation day of service. (28)

SHRIVER — Larry N., 80, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct 4, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave. (4)

Smith Downtown 

STAUBER — Ed, 86, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon., Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West & Poly Dr. Interment with military honors to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)

TRYAN — Mildred I. Garberg, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tues., Oct. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at the Whitetail Cemetery. (4)

ASH — Jason P., 41, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 2 at Smith Downtown Chapels. (2)

DUNBAR — Samantha D., 43, of Billings. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at DanWalt Gardens, 720 Washington St. in Billings. (29)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

LIGGET — Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Memorial Services pending at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (30)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JACOBSON — Robert “Bob”, 88 of Billings. Funeral, 10 a.m., Sat., Sept. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Reception in foyer, followed by burial at sunset. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

PARRY  — Linda, 73, of Billings. Cremation. Full obituary at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (28)

ZINK — Karen, 72, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat., Heights Family Funeral Home.(28)

CAREW — Edith, 99, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Sun., Heights Family Funeral Home. (28)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

