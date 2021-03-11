Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

WEBER — Patrick "Pat", 62, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Bernards Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of committal will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Dawson County Cemetery, Glendive, MT. (12)

PINNOW — Larry Edward, 72. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 12th, Yellowstone National Cemetery. Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m. Friday, Columbia Club. (12)

MILLIGAN — Glenn, 92. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (12)

No Services Planned

PARKER — Charles Jr. “Squeek”, 84 of Hardin. Vigil, Wed., March 10, 6 p.m., Funeral Thurs., March 11, 11 a.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside service with military honors about 1 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. (11)