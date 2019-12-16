Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
LYNCH — Thomas A, 82, of Billings. Memorial Mass, 2 pm, Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with a reception to immediately follow at The Red Door. (17)
HANSON — Braxton, infant son of Cody Hanson and Danielle Dye, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends, 11 am, Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (16)
BEAUMONT — Dennis D., 71, of Pryor. Visitation 10-5 Saturday, 1-5 Sunday. Rosary 6 pm Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 am Wednesday St. Dennis Catholic Church, Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Veteran’s Cemetery. (18)
IHDE — Raymond A., 94, of Billings. Funeral Service 10 am Monday St. Pius X Church. Committal Lewistown City Cemetery. (16)
RADELLA — Frank Adam, 86. Memorial Mass 11am Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (17)
OLSON — Betty Jean, 85. Visitation Thurs 4-7pm at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Fri. 11am at Mortuary. (20)
No services planned
PYLMAN — Thomas, 45 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery in the spring. (16)
HAYS — Eileen. Funeral service Monday Dec. 16 at 1 PM at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial following in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (16)
