Smith West

Smith Downtown 

Smith Laurel 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

LYNCH — Thomas A, 82, of Billings. Memorial Mass, 2 pm, Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with a reception to immediately follow at The Red Door. (17) 

HANSON — Braxton, infant son of Cody Hanson and Danielle Dye, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends, 11 am, Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (16)

BEAUMONT — Dennis D., 71, of Pryor. Visitation 10-5 Saturday, 1-5 Sunday. Rosary 6 pm Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 am Wednesday St. Dennis Catholic Church, Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Veteran’s Cemetery. (18)

IHDE — Raymond A., 94, of Billings. Funeral Service 10 am Monday St. Pius X Church. Committal Lewistown City Cemetery. (16)

Michelotti-Sawyers

RADELLA — Frank Adam, 86. Memorial Mass 11am Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (17)

OLSON —  Betty Jean, 85. Visitation Thurs 4-7pm at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Fri. 11am at Mortuary. (20)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

PYLMAN — Thomas, 45 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery in the spring. (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

HAYS — Eileen. Funeral service Monday Dec. 16 at 1 PM at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial following in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (16)

