Smith West
TAYLOR — Sharlotte Lottie, 87, Billings. Funeral service 1 p.m., Monday, June 1 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation May 31 at West Chapel, 2-5 p.m. (1)
Smith Downtown
KAUTZ — Daniel S., 65, of Huntley. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30 at Chancey’s Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., Huntley. (30)
MORTON — Charlotte Mae, 94, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wed., June 3, at Shepherd Cemetery. (3)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
No services planned
ZITUR — Ron, 69. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard’s. (2)
No services planned
No services planned
YERGER — Beverly J., Funeral service Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Visitation Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery. (3)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.