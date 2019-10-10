{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

CRAIGHILL — Thomas Lee, 72, of Billings. Visitation to start 2 p.m. Wed., Oct. 9, followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs. at St Pius X Catholic Church, 18th St West Broadwater. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)

OLIJNYK —  Roland ‘Ron’, 95, of Billings. Private committal service with military honors. (13)

MORGAN — Robert C. “Bob”, 89, of Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Fri. Oct. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (10)

FELLOWS — Patricia, 95, of Billings. Memorial service at 10 a.m., Oct. 29 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Interment of the urn at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 2 p.m. following a reception. (12)

Smith Downtown 

KEARNES Jr. — George Jacob, 83, of Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Frombert United Methodist Ch. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)

KETTERLING — Geraldine Knaub, 81, of Worden. Funeral service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation to Start 12 p.m. Thurs. (11)

Smith Laurel 

BRAY — Lori, 57, of Laurel. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 12, at First Baptist Church in Laurel, 400 7th Ave. Interment in Bridger Cemetery following luncheon. (12)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

LIGGET —  Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m. Thurs., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass noon Fri, St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (11)

VISSER — Anna L., 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Fri., LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr. Interment Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (11)

LEMIEUX — Viola T., 91, of Billings, formerly of Culbertson. Memorial Services planned at a later date. (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ELKIN — Helen Tade, 75. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

NOYES — Gary, 79, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Fri., at Trinity Lutheran Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (11)

 

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned 

