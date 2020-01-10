{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

MACOMBER — Kirk J. 44 of Billings, passed Dec. 4, 2019. Memorial Sat., Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (10)

STEINBACK — Norma J. Saur, 87, of Billings passed Dec. 31, 2019. Viewing Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 12-6 p.m. Smith West Chapel. Funeral Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 11 a.m. Faith- E Church. (10)

DOWNIE — Carrie Dee, 78, Billings. Funeral service 11 am Sat., Jan. 11, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1000 Wicks Lane. interment Sunset Memorial Gardens, casket open one hour prior to service at church.  (11)

KNICKERBOCKER — Riley Lucinda, age 7, of Huntley passed Jan. 7, 2020. Viewing Sat., Jan 11, 2-8 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Celebration of Life Sat., Jan. 18, 11 a.m. at Harvest Church. (10)

Smith Laurel  

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DIMICH — Leslie, 68, Red Lodge, Memorial Service Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m. at Red Lodge High School gym. (12)

Smith Columbus Chapel

HOUGHTON — Harold, 79, Columbus. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11, at Columbus Middle School Gym. (11)

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

DUNLOP — Janet E., 86. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Friday, Kathy Lillis Chapel. (10)

VANDELINDER — Shari, 50. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan 11, Michelotti-Sawyers (11)

POWERS — A. Pauline, 84. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 11, Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)

CAREY — Mary, 98. Services 1 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (13)

BURROWS — Casey, 18. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thurs., Jan 16, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (16)

BROWN — Emma. Service arrangements pending. (11)

ANDRICK — Helen, 83. No services planned. (11)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LAWRENCE – Betty, 90, of Billings. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday at Emmanuel Baptist Church.  For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)

Heights Family Funeral Home

STEVENSON — Janet, 70 of Billings, Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, 12 p.m. Christ Evangelical and Reformed Church, Hardin MT. (11) 

MADDEN — Mary,  96 of Billings. Funeral service Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Terrace Gardens. (11)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

