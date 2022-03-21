 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

VANLUVANEE — Susan Renee, 59, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Mar. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (25)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

BROCKEL — Gary, 75, of Billings. Funeral Service, Tuesday, March 22, 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral, burial following at Terrace Gardens, reception at the Elks Club (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SUMIDA — Ben Takashi, 96. Services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Heights Baptist Church. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News