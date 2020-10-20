 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

BESEL — Kelly Dale, 70, of Billings, passed October 15, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a private family service with military honors held. (21)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BLACK EAGLE — Samantha, of Lodge Grass. Graveside service Tuesday 1 p.m. Lodge Grass Cemetery. (20)

STEWART — David. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Tuesday Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BLEHM — Marjorie Ann, 84. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. (23)

BACHMEIER — Eleanor, 88. Private services are planned (21)

ESTAL — Barbara Joann, 77. Funeral services 2 p.m. Friday, Bates Funeral Home Oskaloosa, IA. (21)

MALONE — Francesca Anne (Hill), 68,  Cremation has taken place. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

LIND — John, graveside service Wed at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. (20)

SUKO — Jacqueline Suko graveside Wed at 3 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. (20)

