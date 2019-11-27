Smith West
CUNNINGHAM — Clarence Earl, 79, Billings. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Sat., Nov. 30, at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St. West. Open house from 12- 3 p.m. at the chapel. (30)
Smith Downtown
TOWNSEND — Murray Charles, 93. Acton. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed, Dec. 4, at Cornerstone Community Church., 4525 Grand Ave. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 9 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 So 27th St. (4)
SYVERSON — Joyce Ann, 88, of Billings, died Mon., Nov. 25, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held Fri., Nov. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mission Ridge Chapel. (28)
ELLIS — Ione B. "Toni", 85 of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 5, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (5)
Smith Laurel
STEVENSON — Debra A., “Debbie”, 64 of Laurel. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside follows at Rockvale Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com (27)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
BEGGS — Kenneth, J. 77, of Red Lodge. Memorial Service will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wed., Nov. 27, at the Church of the Rockies. (27)
DRINKWALTER — Willard R., 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)
DRINKWALTER — Neil, 68, of Billings. Visitation 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)
BRIANT— John, 92, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (2)
You have free articles remaining.
WANNER — Darlene, 58, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. (30)
WOODWARD — Hazel, 78, of Billings. Memorial Service Saturday 2 p.m. at the LDS Church on 2929 Belvedere Dr. (30)
LARSON — Mary, 90. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Stephens Episcopal Church. (30)
DOELY — Henry M., 94. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (30)
KRIEG — Barbara B., 77. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist. (2)
No services planned
No services planned
FRITZLER — Lonn A. Funeral services Friday Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Lodge Grass Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (29)
WALKS JR. — Leland. Funeral service Sat. Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (30)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.