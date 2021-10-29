Smith West

FERNELIUS — John Henry, 82, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Sat, Oct. 30 at Smith Funeral Chapels – West. 304 34th St, Billings. (29)

POLING — John S. 79, of Billings, passed October 24, 2021. Memorial Services Saturday, October 30, 2021 1 p.m. at Faith Chapel. (30)

Smith Downtown

TAYLOR — Richard Arthur, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Fri, Oct. 29 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Dowtown. 925 S 27th St, Billings. (29)

Smith Laurel

DAY — Mary Kathleen “Kathy”, 84, Laurel. Visitation will be 10 a.m., Fri, Oct 29 at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Funeral Service will begin at 11 am. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)

Smith-Olcott Chapel