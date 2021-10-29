 Skip to main content
Smith West

FERNELIUS — John Henry, 82, Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. on Sat, Oct. 30 at Smith Funeral Chapels – West. 304 34th St, Billings. (29)

POLING — John S. 79, of Billings, passed October 24, 2021. Memorial Services Saturday, October 30, 2021 1 p.m. at Faith Chapel. (30)

Smith Downtown

TAYLOR — Richard Arthur, 87, Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. on Fri, Oct. 29 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Dowtown. 925 S 27th St, Billings. (29)

Smith Laurel

DAY — Mary Kathleen “Kathy”, 84, Laurel. Visitation will be 10 a.m., Fri, Oct 29 at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Funeral Service will begin at 11 am. For full obituary visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com.  (29)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STEIN-DECARLO — Michael Carmen 38 Memorial service on Sat. 10/30 at 1 p.m. at the Red Lodge Community Church. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)

Smith Columbus Chapel

LISS — Robert W., 71, Billings.  Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, 10/29 at Smith Columbus Chapel.  Graveside service with military honors on Saturday, 10/30 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus. (30)

Dahl Funeral

COLLINS — LaRay, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (29)

CONNOLE — Melanie, 45, of Billings. Memorial Service Noon Saturday St. Bernard Catholic Church. (30)

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

