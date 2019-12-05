Smith West
LENHARDT – Frederick, 95, Billings. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Fri., Dec. 13, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr. (8)
STRUTZ - Janice, 62, Billings. Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 7, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr.(7)
NOBLE — H. Marguerite, 86, Billings. Visitations and reception 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Smith West Chapel. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Cemetery with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church.(7)
Smith Downtown
ELLIS — Ione B. "Toni," 85, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 5, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (5)
RICHARDSON - Alice, 86, Billings. Graveside service at a later date.(5)
KAVONIUS - Jim, 74, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, located at 304 34th Street West.(6)
JONES — Terry R., 69, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial services to be held at a later time.(7)
Smith Laurel
BOYER — Shirley J., 66, Laurel. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. on Monday December 9, 2019, Roberts United Methodist Church. Interment of urn at Roberts Cemetery.(9)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
You have free articles remaining.
CADWELL — Marion D., 98, of Billings. Private family service at later date.(5)
KRAY — Robert, 67, of Billings. Private family services.(6)
VISSER – Carl B., 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 12 p.m. Saturday, LDS Sweetgrass Creek Bldg, 2620 54th Street West. Interment Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (7)
WICKS – Arlene, 97, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday American Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. For an obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (6)
TAYLOR — Cash Austin, 18, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6 p.m. Friday with funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Family interment at a later date.(7)
STAIGMILLER – Robert, 83, of Absarokee. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, Community Congregational UCC in Absarokee. (14)
SLOANE — Herbert H., 93. Memorial Services 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.(6)
DEY – Patricia, 84, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (7)
PYLMAN — Thomas, 45, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery in the spring.(5)
TEZA — Stephen, 63, of Ballantine. Cremation. Memorial pending for January 2020.(5)
BIALON — Edward. Memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin. Inurnment with Military Honors at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary.(7)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.