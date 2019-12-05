{{featured_button_text}}

LENHARDT – Frederick, 95, Billings. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Fri., Dec. 13, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr. (8)

STRUTZ - Janice, 62, Billings. Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 7, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr.(7)

NOBLE — H. Marguerite, 86, Billings. Visitations and reception 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Smith West Chapel.  Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Cemetery with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church.(7)

ELLIS — Ione B. "Toni," 85, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 5, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (5)

RICHARDSON - Alice, 86, Billings.  Graveside service at a later date.(5)

KAVONIUS - Jim, 74, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, located at 304 34th Street West.(6)

JONES — Terry R., 69, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial services to be held at a later time.(7)

BOYER — Shirley J., 66, Laurel. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. on Monday December 9, 2019, Roberts United Methodist Church. Interment of urn at Roberts Cemetery.(9)

CADWELL — Marion D., 98, of Billings. Private family service at later date.(5)

KRAY — Robert, 67, of Billings. Private family services.(6)

VISSER – Carl B., 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 12 p.m. Saturday, LDS Sweetgrass Creek Bldg, 2620 54th Street West.  Interment Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.  (7)

WICKS – Arlene, 97, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday American Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. For an obituary and to leave condolences for the family please  visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.  (6)

TAYLOR — Cash Austin, 18, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6 p.m. Friday with funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Family interment at a later date.(7)

STAIGMILLER – Robert, 83, of Absarokee. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, Community Congregational UCC in Absarokee. (14)

SLOANE — Herbert H., 93. Memorial Services 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.(6)

DEY – Patricia, 84, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery.  For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (7)

PYLMAN — Thomas, 45, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery in the spring.(5)

TEZA — Stephen, 63, of Ballantine. Cremation. Memorial pending for January 2020.(5)

BIALON — Edward. Memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin. Inurnment with Military Honors at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary.(7)

