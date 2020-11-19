IRON — Alvin B., 71, of Fort Smith, MT. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Big Horn Baptist Church Cemetery, in Fort Smith, MT. (19)

BEAUMONT — Ronald, 70 of Pryor. Viewing Thursday 2-5 p.m. and Friday 5-8 p.m. Due to State mandate, please be respectful of the strict COVID guidelines with a maximum of 25 people at one time in our building. Graveside service Saturday 1 pm in the Sings Good/Stewart Family Cemetery. (21)