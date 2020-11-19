Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
CUNNINGHAM — Kim, 67, of Billings. No services due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. (19)
TRYTHALL — James ‘Jim’, age 74, of Billings. Memorial services in Spring/Summer of 2021. (20)
IRON — Alvin B., 71, of Fort Smith, MT. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Big Horn Baptist Church Cemetery, in Fort Smith, MT. (19)
BEAUMONT — Ronald, 70 of Pryor. Viewing Thursday 2-5 p.m. and Friday 5-8 p.m. Due to State mandate, please be respectful of the strict COVID guidelines with a maximum of 25 people at one time in our building. Graveside service Saturday 1 pm in the Sings Good/Stewart Family Cemetery. (21)
BOECKEL — Floyd, 85, of Hardin. Private graveside service. Memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Susan Bartlett, P.O. Box 341, Ashland, MT 59033. (21)
ETCHART — Delores, 93. Service to be held in spring. (19)
FLOCK — Kevin, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Services pending. (19)
FISCUS — Clayton, 84, of Billings. Visitation, Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home and Thurs. at church prior to service. Funeral, 11 a.m., Thurs. 11/19, New Life Church. Graveside, 1pm, Yellowstone National Cemetery. Service livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (19)
HORTON — Gary, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 21, Faith Chapel. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (21)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.