Dahl Funeral

CUNNINGHAM — Kim, 67, of Billings. No services due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. (19)

TRYTHALL — James ‘Jim’, age 74, of Billings. Memorial services in Spring/Summer of 2021. (20)

IRON — Alvin B., 71, of Fort Smith, MT. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Big Horn Baptist Church Cemetery, in Fort Smith, MT. (19)

BEAUMONT — Ronald, 70 of Pryor. Viewing Thursday 2-5 p.m. and Friday 5-8 p.m. Due to State mandate, please be respectful of the strict COVID guidelines with a maximum of 25 people at one time in our building. Graveside service Saturday 1 pm in the Sings Good/Stewart Family Cemetery. (21)

BOECKEL — Floyd, 85, of Hardin. Private graveside service. Memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Susan Bartlett, P.O. Box 341, Ashland, MT 59033. (21)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ETCHART — Delores, 93. Service to be held in spring. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FLOCK — Kevin, 64, of Billings. Cremation. Services pending. (19) 

Heights Family Funeral Home

FISCUS — Clayton, 84, of Billings.  Visitation, Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home and Thurs. at church prior to service. Funeral, 11 a.m., Thurs. 11/19, New Life Church. Graveside, 1pm, Yellowstone National Cemetery. Service livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (19)

HORTON — Gary, 76, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 21, Faith Chapel. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (21)

Bullis-Mortuary

