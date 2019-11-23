Smith West
CUNNINGHAM — Clarence Earl, 79, Billings. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Sat., Nov. 30, at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St. West. Open house form 12- 3 p.m. at the chapel. (30)
BROWNING — Joseph “Joe” B., 73, of Billings, died unexpectedly Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019. Cremation has taken place, no services. (24)
STEVENSON — Debra A., “Debbie”, 64 of Laurel. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside follows at Rockvale Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com (27)
IRISH — Nathaneil, 23, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 p.m. Friday. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (23)
DRINKWALTER — Willard R., 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)
WEBINGER — Jason, 53, of Billings. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at The Pub Station. (24)
SNYDER — Betty Mae, 85, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (25)
AMES — Richard, 90, of Billings. Visitation 10 am and funeral service 11 a.m. Monday LDS Pioneer Park Ward. Interment 11 a.m. Tuesday Daniels County Cemetery, Scobey. (26)
DRINKWALTER — Neil, 68, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (27)
EASTWOOD — Eastwood, Michael, 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Nov 23, at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (23)
MICHELOTTI — John J. 64 of Billings. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (26)
HARRIS — Jean, 90. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (25)
SCHOTT — Marvin, 84, of Billings. Viewing 9-10:45 a.m., Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, reception following at the Elks Lodge. For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (23)
CHANDLER — Terry L., 69 of Billings, Viewing time pending. (25)
BULLIS — Everett J. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (25)
