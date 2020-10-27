 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

KILWEIN — Arthur “Art” L., 83, of Billings passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be private. (28)

MCBRIDE — Beverly, 92, Billings. Passed away October 24, 2020. (30)

Service at a later date.

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

FICEK — Gilbert, 81. Cremation. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

SKORUPA — LuAnn, 65, of Billings. Cremation. Family memorial service Wed., Oct. 28, 11 a.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home. Service livestreamed on LuAnn’s obit page www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (28)

KELIM — John, 92, of Billings. Cremation. Burial to take place in Loveland CO at a later date. (28)

STEINMETZ  — Bryan, 53 of Billings. Cremation. Family Memorial Service, 1 pm, Thurs., Oct. 29, Heights Family Funeral Home. Service livestreamed on Bryan’s obit page www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (29)

Bullis-Mortuary

