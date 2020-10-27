Smith West
KILWEIN — Arthur “Art” L., 83, of Billings passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be private. (28)
MCBRIDE — Beverly, 92, Billings. Passed away October 24, 2020. (30)
FICEK — Gilbert, 81. Cremation. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. (28)
SKORUPA — LuAnn, 65, of Billings. Cremation. Family memorial service Wed., Oct. 28, 11 a.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home. Service livestreamed on LuAnn’s obit page www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (28)
KELIM — John, 92, of Billings. Cremation. Burial to take place in Loveland CO at a later date. (28)
STEINMETZ — Bryan, 53 of Billings. Cremation. Family Memorial Service, 1 pm, Thurs., Oct. 29, Heights Family Funeral Home. Service livestreamed on Bryan’s obit page www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (29)
