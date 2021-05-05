SCHUMACHER — John, 89, of Billings. Gathering 7 p.m. Tues. May 4 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors Wed., May 5 at 10 a.m. Holy Cross Cemetery. (5)

VOGELE — Lester, 82, and Agnes, 93, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of Committal held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (7)

MICHEL — Donna B., 95. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (5)

MAGEE — Timothy C., 61. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Peace Lutheran Church. Masks required. (5)

No Services Planned

STOREY — Kai, 17, of Shepherd. Memorial Service Sat., May 8, 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. (7)

HATTEN — Renee, funeral service Wed. at 1 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (5)

WEINZETL — Agnes, funeral service Sat. At 1 p.m. at Custer Public School Gym. Burial Custer Cemetery. (5)