Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

VORHES — Doris J., 82, Absarokee. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25, at Absarokee Evangelical Church. Interment Rosebud Cemetery. (25)

LINNEY-RUMBOLD — Raymond Lee "Raylee", 32, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.  (23)

Smith Laurel  

ALCORN — James Lee "Jim", 88, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., Jan. 22, at Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 E. Third St. in Laurel. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery. (22)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

WHISTLER — Kenneth Park, 66, of Red Lodge. Celebration of Life at STEAM Center at Roosevelt Center, 519 S. Broadway, 2nd Floor. In lieu of flowers donations to  the STEAM Center: https://www.herossteamengine.com (23)

HAGAN — Walter E. 84 of Roberts. Cremation. Celebration of Life and interment will take place at a later date. (23)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

CARLSON —  Edith, 80, of Billings. A private family service will be held at a later date. (24)

KENNEDY — Timothy “Tim”, 53, of Laurel. Celebration of Life pending. (24)

NOT AFRAID —  Selena, 16, of Hardin. Funeral services pending. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BAUMGARDNER — James “Jim,” 79. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)

BALLARD — Merilyn, 87. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thurs. at First Presbyterian Church. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

LAWRENCE — LaVonne, 83, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Thurs., Jan. 23, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church. (23)

Bullis-Mortuary

PASSES — Garrell, Funeral Mass Thursday 10 a.m. at the St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency. Burial to follow at the Crow Agency  Cemetery. Wake Wednesday 11 a.m. with Rosary 4 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. bullismortuary.com. (22)

