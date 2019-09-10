Smith West
HAAG — Ruth V., 92, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 1721 Central Ave. (10)
AUSEN — Glen R., 95, Billings. Graveside service 3 p.m., Thurs., Sept. 12, Bridger Cemetery. (12)
Smith Downtown
LYLE — Kathryn "Kathy", 86, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service Noon, Saturday, Sept. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. (14)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus
FUNK — Uriah J., 18, of Billings. Visitation 5-8 Tuesday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Service pending. (10)
HENDERSON — Tina L., 55, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (10)
DECRANE — Berylene, 65, of Pryor. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday St. Charles Mission. Burial Bird Hat Family Cemetery. (10)
KELLY — Mary Jane, 66, of Billings. Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Friday, Parkview Care Center, 600 S 27th St. (13)
MESSER — Igerna, 96, of Billings. Visitation 5-7 Friday, Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)
WINDYBOY — Marva, 70, of Billings. Vigil service 6 pm Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday St. Charles Mission. (12)
PROCTOR — Marilyn. 68. Cremation. Private family services to be held. (15)
REDDING — Carl “Corky”, 96 of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Tues., Sep. 10 at Michelotti-Sawyers. Interment, Yellowstone National Cemetery at 1 p.m. (10)
EICHENBERGER — Kenneth, 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at First Presbyterian Church. (14)
RUBY — Michael, 65. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)
LEE — Ellen, 71, of Roundup. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Masonic Temple, 405 Main Street in Roundup (10)
REYNOLDS — Thomas S., 88, of Billings. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Heights Family Funeral Home with a time for sharing from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday St. Bernard Catholic Church (12)
REPENNING — David, 66, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Thursday Heights Family Funeral Home. (12)
ROTH — Gary, 61, of Billings. Cremation. Arrangements Pending. (10)
CLOUD — Patricia, 78, of Billings. Cremation.
STARKWEATHER — Mary. Funeral service is Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin, Montana. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, Montana.
