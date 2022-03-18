 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

CHERRY — Russell C., 50, of Billings, passed March 12. Funeral Service 10 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior, Saturday, March 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3595 Monad Rd. (18)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

LABUDA — Carlada J., 65, of Joliet. Memorial service Saturday, Mar. 19 at 2 p. m. at the Rebekah Lodge in Joliet MT. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

DIAZ — Mary, 94, of Billings. Visitation Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.  & Friday 10-4. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Both services at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)

BROCKEL — Gary, 75, of Billings. Funeral Service, Tuesday 03/22, 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral, burial following at Terrace Gardens, reception at the Elks Club (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KESSLER — Sandra G. “Sandi,” 86. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

SCHWEIGERT — Darrold B., 72. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

SUMIDA — Ben Takashi, 96. Services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Heights Baptist Church. (22)

GERRY — Rose, 92. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

CONNER — Stuart Wesley, 97, of Billings. Services are pending. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four fruits and vegetables you should plant this spring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News