Smith West

CHERRY — Russell C., 50, of Billings, passed March 12. Funeral Service 10 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior, Saturday, March 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3595 Monad Rd. (18)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

LABUDA — Carlada J., 65, of Joliet. Memorial service Saturday, Mar. 19 at 2 p. m. at the Rebekah Lodge in Joliet MT. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

DIAZ — Mary, 94, of Billings. Visitation Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Friday 10-4. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil service 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Both services at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)

BROCKEL — Gary, 75, of Billings. Funeral Service, Tuesday 03/22, 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral, burial following at Terrace Gardens, reception at the Elks Club (22)

KESSLER — Sandra G. “Sandi,” 86. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

SCHWEIGERT — Darrold B., 72. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

SUMIDA — Ben Takashi, 96. Services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Heights Baptist Church. (22)

GERRY — Rose, 92. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

CONNER — Stuart Wesley, 97, of Billings. Services are pending. (18)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

No Services Planned