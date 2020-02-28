OSTERMILLER — Marguerite, 93. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Fri. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Sat. at First Congregational Church. (29)

VANLUCHENE — Curtis, 57. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thurs. March 5 at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. March 6 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (6)

BOLLMAN — Karl, 52, of Billings. Memorial Service to be held at a later date (28)

DUNGAN — Lee, 64, of Billings. Private Family Services are planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (1)

FENTER — Martha, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service Sat., Feb. 29, 10:30 a.m. Billings Church of Christ, 10th & Alderson. (29)

FOWLER — Mark, 45 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service, Sat., Feb. 29, 3 p.m., United Methodist Church. (29)

HAWORTH SIDDLE — Meri Adele, of Hendersonville, NC, formerly of Fromberg. Passed away Feb. 17, 2020 in NC. (29)

No services planned