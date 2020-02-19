Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

LETHERMAN — Penny, 66, Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m. on February 22, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East. Cremation. (21)

BRANSTETTER — Phyllis Dyrud, 90, of Laurel passed away early Feb. 12. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Laurel. www.smithfuneralchapels.com (21)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

MARTIN — Charles (Chuck) Lewis, 91 of Red Lodge. Memorial Service to be held at Smith-Olcott at a later date this summer. (21)

JONES — Ray Gene, 71, of Red Lodge. No services at this time. (20)

PAUL — Charles Joseph Paul, 87, of Fromberg. Services pending. (20)

Smith Columbus Chapel

