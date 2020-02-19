Smith West
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
LETHERMAN — Penny, 66, Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m. on February 22, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East. Cremation. (21)
BRANSTETTER — Phyllis Dyrud, 90, of Laurel passed away early Feb. 12. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Laurel. www.smithfuneralchapels.com (21)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
MARTIN — Charles (Chuck) Lewis, 91 of Red Lodge. Memorial Service to be held at Smith-Olcott at a later date this summer. (21)
JONES — Ray Gene, 71, of Red Lodge. No services at this time. (20)
PAUL — Charles Joseph Paul, 87, of Fromberg. Services pending. (20)
Smith Columbus Chapel
GARRISON — Bradley, 54, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (21)
REED — Judith, 77, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (21)
DOWNS — Jim, 83. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (21)
FOX — Harvey, 79, of Laurel. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 21 at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19)
FENTER —Martha, 83, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial services pending. (19)
SECHLER — Mary Lou, 82, of Billings. Cremation. No services to be held at this time. (19)
