Smith West
MORGAN — Lavina Viola, 82, Fromberg. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., June 25, at Bridger Seventh Day Adventist Church. Closed Casket. Interment 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (25)
Smith Downtown
ROMERO — Edward, 86, Billings. Private interment in Veterans Section of Mountview Cemetery. (24)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
KING — Deanna M., age 81, of Columbus, passed June 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Wed., June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel-Columbus, 35 Diamond St, Columbus, MT. (24)
SHELDON — Jerry, 83, of Laurel. Interment of the urn at the Yellowstone National Cemetery at a later date. (25)
O’DONNELL — Jerry James “Jim”, 74, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Johnson’s Barn, located at 3245 South 64th Street West. (27)
GRIGNON – Ernest “Ernie”, 61, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (25)
NELSON — Calvin, 73, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial 1 p.m. Friday, July 10 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (24)
HOFFERT — Ken, 67, of Billings. Memorial 3 p.m. Tuesday July 7 at Word of Life Church. (24)
BOLLMAN — Karl, 52, of Billings. Memorial 9 a.m. Friday June 26 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (24)
FOX — Eleanor White. Graveside Funeral Service at Fairview Cemetery Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Florentine Schaff Obie Malsbury Graveside Committal Service at Fairview Cemetery Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. (26)
