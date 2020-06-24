× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

MORGAN — Lavina Viola, 82, Fromberg. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., June 25, at Bridger Seventh Day Adventist Church. Closed Casket. Interment 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (25)

Smith Downtown

ROMERO — Edward, 86, Billings. Private interment in Veterans Section of Mountview Cemetery. (24)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

KING — Deanna M., age 81, of Columbus, passed June 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Wed., June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel-Columbus, 35 Diamond St, Columbus, MT. (24)

SHELDON — Jerry, 83, of Laurel. Interment of the urn at the Yellowstone National Cemetery at a later date. (25)