Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

MORGAN — Lavina Viola, 82, Fromberg. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., June 25, at Bridger Seventh Day Adventist Church.  Closed Casket. Interment 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (25)

Smith Downtown

ROMERO — Edward, 86, Billings. Private interment in Veterans Section of Mountview Cemetery. (24)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

KING — Deanna M., age 81, of Columbus, passed June 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Wed., June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel-Columbus, 35 Diamond St, Columbus, MT. (24)

Dahl Funeral

SHELDON — Jerry, 83, of Laurel. Interment of the urn at the Yellowstone National Cemetery at a later date. (25)

O’DONNELL — Jerry James “Jim”, 74, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Johnson’s Barn, located at 3245 South 64th Street West. (27)

GRIGNON – Ernest “Ernie”, 61, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

NELSON — Calvin, 73, of Billings. Cremation.  Memorial 1 p.m. Friday, July 10 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (24)

HOFFERT — Ken, 67, of Billings. Memorial 3 p.m. Tuesday July 7 at Word of Life Church. (24)

BOLLMAN — Karl, 52, of Billings. Memorial 9 a.m. Friday June 26 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (24)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

FOX — Eleanor White. Graveside Funeral Service at Fairview Cemetery Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Florentine Schaff Obie Malsbury Graveside Committal Service at Fairview Cemetery Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. (26)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News